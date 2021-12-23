Moss discusses odds that he returns to Iowa

When Riley Moss accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, most thought that meant he had made a decision on whether or not he would return to Iowa for another season. Actually, the decision doesn't take place until he would show up for the Senior Bowl, which takes place in February.



That means Moss has some time. He admitted that he was leaning slightly in one direction, but that he was still gathering information on the NFL and his plans to speak with Kirk Ferentz in early January. He discusses his decision making process and the upcoming bowl game.

