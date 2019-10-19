One year ago Riley Moss was a young cornerback who ended up getting picked on by the Purdue offense. Jeff Brohm bombed away, usually in the direction of Moss, and the result was a long day for the young cornerback. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon when Moss came off the bench in relief of Matt Hankins and almost immediately picked off a pass and broke up another throw to help lead Iowa to a 26-20 victory. Moss discusses his play, and the youth in the back seven of Iowa's defense.

