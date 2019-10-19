News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 16:36:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Moss get revenge against Purdue

Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

One year ago Riley Moss was a young cornerback who ended up getting picked on by the Purdue offense. Jeff Brohm bombed away, usually in the direction of Moss, and the result was a long day for the young cornerback. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon when Moss came off the bench in relief of Matt Hankins and almost immediately picked off a pass and broke up another throw to help lead Iowa to a 26-20 victory. Moss discusses his play, and the youth in the back seven of Iowa's defense.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}