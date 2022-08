After deciding to forgo the NFL Draft and return for his senior season, Riley Moss spearheads the Iowa secondary for one more season. Last year, he was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, a First Team All-American and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. This year he figures to be back in the conversation for all of those again, for what should be one of the best defenses in the country.

Riley Moss met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the matchup against South Dakota State, his recollection of the NDSU game in 2014, fall camp and more.