While some seniors with a potential future in the NFL are opting to not play in a bowl game, Iowa's Riley Moss and Sam LaPorta are all in when it comes to playing in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve against Kentucky.

Moss discusses his decision to play in the bowl game and his plans after the bowl game as far as training and playing in the Senior Bowl. LaPorta discusses his knee injury and have a scope done on it after the Minnesota game and why he has decided to play in the Music City Bowl instead of opting out.