Moss scores twice in Iowa's win

Just after Tyler Goodson had electrified the Kinnick Stadium crowd with his 56 yard scoring run, Riley Moss sent Hawkeye fans over the edge as he picked off a pass and raced 30 yards to the end zone to put Iowa up 14-0 early in the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, Moss had his second pick six, this time reading the route correctly and cruising in for a 55 yard touchdown.



Moss goes into detail about both scoring plays and the film prep that went into reading the second interception. He also talks about the overall performance of the Iowa defense, holding the high powered Hoosiers to just six points.

