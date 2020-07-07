 HawkeyeReport - Most Important Hawkeyes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 22:15:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Most Important Hawkeyes

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is on the list of Most Important Hawekyes for 2020.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette is on the list of Most Important Hawekyes for 2020.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

As we inch towards the start of the 2020 Iowa football season, it’s time to roll out one of our fun features during the month of July. Each year we try to take a look at who the most important Hawk...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}