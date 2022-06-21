Mulvey focused on improvement

Riley Mulvey did not see the floor much as a true freshman, as he appeared in just 17 games for an average of 4.7 minutes per contest. This year, Riley is determined to put forth the effort that is needed for getting a shot in the rotation.

Mulvey held himself accountable and did not hold back when discussing how last season went for him when he spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon. He talked about how he felt like he was serious about improving, but looking back on the year he felt like he wasn’t. Riley discussed what he has done to get better this offseason, as well as competing with Josh Ogundele and Filip Rebraca in practice.



