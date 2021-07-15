Mulvey gets welcomed to the Big Ten

There's always a welcome to the Big Ten moment for every freshman basketball player. That's particularly true for big men coming into the physical conference. It's even more pronounced for a prospect who graduated early. Riley Mulvey had already had his moment in practice with his Iowa teammates.



Mulvey met with the Iowa media on Thursday to discuss his welcome to the Big Ten moment, what kind of a role he has been told he will have with the Hawkeyes in his first year on campus, and the overall adjustment to playing at the college level and how playing prep school level hoops helped him.

