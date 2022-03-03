Murray brothers fuel Iowa past Michigan

Keegan Murray felt he had something to prove on Thursday night. In the first meeting with Michigan, Moussa Diabate scored a career high 28 points and made 12 of 15 shots. This time around, Murray limited the Wolverine to just 4 points on 2-9 shooting in Iowa's convincing double figure win in Ann Arbor.



Keegan and Kris Murray spoke after the game about the quick start that the Hawkeyes got on to in this game. Kris spoke about finally getting back on track in the first half of a game and the key play in the second half where his brother found him for a critical three point field goal. Plus they discuss how Iowa has now won five straight games in conference play by double figures.

