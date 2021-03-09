HawkeyeReport - Murray earns All Freshman honors

After a fantastic freshman season, Keegan Murray was rewarded on Tuesday afternoon with a spot on the Big Ten's All Freshman team. After 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game bouncing between being the energy guy off the bench and starting four contests, Murray is now ready for his first step into the world of post season basketball in the college game.



Murray discusses his first year, making the all freshman team, listening to motivational tapes and videos, and heading into the post season with a potential long stay in Indianapolis.

