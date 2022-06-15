Murray happy to be back at Iowa

While some NBA Draft prospects might have been disappointed to return to college, Kris Murray isn't one of them. The junior to be forward is more than happy to be back in Iowa City for another year to help lead the Hawkeye basketball program.



He spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his return to Iowa, what he would have needed from the NBA to stay in the draft, his excitement about playing Duke at Madison Square Garden, attending the NBA Draft next week with his family, and much more.

