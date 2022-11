Kris Murray was not happy with his play in Florida over the weekend. He came out with a vengeance on Tuesday night, dominating the glass to the tune of 20 rebounds and scoring a 31 points, both career highs, in Iowa's 81-65 victory over Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.



Following the win, Murray talked about his focus coming into the this game, using their defense to his advantage and getting on the glass early on in the first half, and much more.