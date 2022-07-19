Murray looks forward to jersey retirement

While the basketball journey for Kris and Keegan Murray started before they arrived in Daytona Beach for a year at DME for prep school. It turned out that the decision to go to DME was life changing for the Murray twins. Keegan is now in the NBA after being selected fourth in the NBA Draft and Kris is poised for a breakout season in Iowa City.



Kris Murray talks the upcoming jersey retirement ceremony at DME for him and his brother. He also discusses skipping out on Las Vegas for workouts in Iowa City and the NBA using his picture on the screen when his brother was drafted because he is better looking.

