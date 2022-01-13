Murray named to Lute Olson Award list

BOSTON -- University of Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray is one of 30 men’s basketball players named to the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Mid-Season Watch List. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player.

This marks the third straight season that a Hawkeye has been named to the Lute Olson Award Mid-Season List. Former Hawkeye and All-American Luka Garza was selected in 2020 and won the prestigious honor in 2021. A Big Ten student-athlete has been the recipient of this award three of the last six seasons.

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) is a three-time Big Ten Player of the Week honoree and leads the country in points per game (24.7) and player efficiency rating (42.5). The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also ranks 24th in field goal percentage (.595); 43rd in blocks per contest (2.1); and 68th in free throws made (59).

Murray, who was also selected to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Top 25 List last week, has tallied 20+ points 11 times and 25+ points an NCAA-best eight times this season. He has scored 35 points in a game twice this season, versus Utah State and Maryland, both Hawkeye victories.

The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, nine of which were spent at the University of Iowa. Olson is one of just 25 head coaches in NCAA history to win 700 or more games (all divisions) and ranks ninth on the Division I career victories list. He finished with a winning percentage of .731 and is one of only three coaches in NCAA history to record 29 or more 20-win seasons.

The 2021-22 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award will be announced in April.