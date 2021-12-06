Murray on the loss to Illinois

Keegan Murray was back on the basketball court after missing the game on Friday night due to a sprained ankle. The Iowa forward said he was feeling his way through the first half and got back into his comfort zone in the second, finishing with 19 points in the 87-83 loss to Illinois.



Following the game, Murray talked about getting back into the flow on Monday night and how it took him some time, the struggles Iowa had rebounding the basketball, and how much he is looking forward to playing Iowa State on Thursday night in Ames.

