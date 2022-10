Last year it was clear from the start of the season that Keegan Murray was the leader of the Iowa basketball team. This year it could be his twin brother, Kris, who leads the way for the Hawkeyes. But, he will lead in a different manner because of his unselfish nature and ability to pass the basketball.



Kris Murray spoke at media day about seeing his brother guard LeBron James in an NBA exhibition game, how the NBA Draft process helped his confidence, and his underrated ability to pass the basketball.