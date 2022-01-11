Murray rested and ready for Hoosiers

With added attention coming his way on the offensive end of the floor, Keegan Murray has taken quite a bit of punishment so far this season. The sophomore forward took a spill less than a week ago at Wisconsin and the extended days off for the Hawkeyes was exactly what he needed.



Murray pronounced himself 100% on Tuesday when he met with the media. He said he's looking forward to going head to head with the Indiana frontcourt on Thursday night. Murray also discusses how Iowa can become a better rebounding team moving forward.

