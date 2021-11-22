Murray set another career high in victory

Another game and another career high for Keegan Murray. Each game he does it a little bit different. This time the standout forward for the Hawkeyes did it in a different way, he came out and scored the first 17 points of the game for Iowa and never looked back.



Murray talks about his strong start and being more assertive on the offensive end of the floor, how he had to adjust to playing that way, and always being able to score the ball at all past levels of basketball.

