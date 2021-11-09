Murray sets career high in season opening victory

There were high expectations heading into the second year for Keegan Murray. If the opening night is any indication, the sophomore forward is not only going to meet them, but exceed them by a fairly large margin.



Murray topped his career high in points in the first half on his way to a 24 point, 7 rebound, and 5 block performance. But, what brought a big smile to his face after the game was when he was asked about the 16 points that his twin brother, Kris scored in the victory. He talks about his play and the play of his brother in the season opening victory.

