HawkeyeReport - Murray shines in Iowa victory

Whether it's been coming off the bench or stepping into the starting lineup, Keegan Murray has shined every step of the way in his freshman season. The Iowa native did so once again on Sunday grabbing a key late rebound and calling a timeout and also knocking down several key free throws down the stretch in Iowa's 77-73 victory over Wisconsin.



Following his 13 point and 6 rebound performance, Murray spoke with the media about his smart plays late in the game and the influence that the veteran players have had on his development this season.

