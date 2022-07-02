Murray shines in summer opener

It was quite a day for Keegan Murray.

On the same day that the former Hawkeye and Cedar Rapids native inked his first NBA contract that will be worth $36.4 million over the course of the next four years, he made his summer league debut in the California Classic in San Francisco and was the clear best player on the floor.

The Sacramento Kings rolled to an 86-68 win over Golden State and Murray looked like he did this past season in an Iowa uniform with efficiency in every aspect of his game. Murray played 28 minutes and scored 26 points, including 4-5 from three point range, and pulled down 8 rebounds. He also had zero turnovers in the win.

Murray and the Kings will be back in action again on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm (central) when they face a Miami Heat team that lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Then on Tuesday they wrap up the California Classic portion of the schedule with a 4:30 game against the Lakers. Both games will be broadcast on NBA-TV.



