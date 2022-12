The Iowa basketball program received some tough news on Thursday when it was announced that Kris Murray would miss some time with a foot injury. A source confirmed that Murray would be out for potentially a couple of weeks due to a planter fascia issue.

Murray is coming off being named Big Ten Player of the Week and ESPN’s National Player of the Week last week following a career high 31 points and 20 rebound performance in a win over Georgia Tech. On Tuesday night, he was held to eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists by Duke in the Jimmy V. Classic.

Overall, Murray has been averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He is shooting 50% from the floor and 37.8% from three point range this season.