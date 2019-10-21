Kris and Keegan Murray decided after their senior season of high school that heading to prep school might open up more basketball opportunities.



The twin sons of former Hawkeye standout Kenyon Murray opted to head south to Dayton Beach, FL to play at the DME Sports Academy. They have yet to play a game for DME, but the duo are ready to end their recruitment.



After making an official visit to Iowa this past weekend, Kris and Keegan received a scholarship offer from Fran McCaffery and will now follow in their father's footsteps and play for the Hawkeyes.



Last season at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, the Murray twins, who are now 6-foot-8, led their team in just about every statistical category. Keegan averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 39.8% from three. Kris was close behind, averaging 18.4 points per game and shooting 34.8% from three.



We will have more from the Murrays and their commitment very soon.

