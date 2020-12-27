HawkeyeReport - Music City Bowl has been canceled

In typical fashion for 2020, the Iowa football season came to a sudden end on Sunday when Missouri announced that they would be unable to compete in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl due to an uptick in cases of Covid-19 among their players.

The Tigers, who battled a late season outbreak of Covid on their team, had finished up their regular season with a loss at Mississippi State. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz allowed his players to go home for the holidays and be with family and unfortunately several have tested positive for Covid-19 upon their return. With the new cases of Covid-19, coupled with season ending injuries and players opting out of the bowl game to start preparing for the NFL, left the Missouri roster extremely thin.

Iowa had battle their own Covid outbreak recently as well. Head coach Kirk Ferentz, members of his coaching staff, and several players tested positive for Covid-19 which resulted in the Hawkeyes not being able to practice for 11 days. They returned to practice on Saturday in their indoor football complex and were preparing to head to Nashville on Tuesday for the game on Wednesday.

With this development that the game has been canceled, Iowa's season officially comes to a close at 6-2 in 2020. Now we wait to see which seniors could potentially return in 2021 and if any underclassmen will leave early for the NFL.



