HawkeyeReport - Myslinski recaps Iowa visit

The Iowa football program has put together one of the top groups of offensive line recruits in the country in the Class of 2021. They are looking to round out that group of four and turn it into five as they continue their pursuit of Florida offensive lineman Michael Myslinski.

The Jacksonville native made a visit to Iowa City on Friday. While he couldn’t spend time with the Iowa coaches, Myslinski and the Hawkeyes did connect on a couple of different levels. First, there was a virtual guided tour of the campus.

“Basically we walked around campus and look around and I would FaceTime with the coaches and they would tell me what I was looking at. I got to see the football facility, the practice fields, and Kinnick Stadium from the outside,” he said.

The 6-foot-3 and 285 pound interior lineman was very impressed by his first look at the Hawkeyes home stadium.

“It looks awesome and really cool,” he said describing Kinnick Stadium. “I couldn’t go inside and see what it’s like, which stunk because I wanted to get in there and look around.”

After touring the campus, Myslinski then met up with one of the first commits to Iowa in the Class of 2021, fellow offensive lineman Connor Colby, who is from nearby Cedar Rapids.

“We hung out of a little while and he told me more about the Iowa program. He told me how awesome Coach Ferentz and Coach Polasek are and how much of a family it is at Iowa. He talked to me about how they really have three offensive line coaches on staff with Coach Ferentz, Brian Ferentz, and Coach Polasek and that makes Iowa the best offensive line school in the country.”

Next up for Myslinski is a trip to East Lansing to tour the Michigan State campus this weekend. Then he plans to return home and begin the process of narrowing down his options. He currently has nearly 30 scholarship offers to choose from, but hopes to make a decision soon.

“I am probably going to narrow things down after the visit to Michigan State, but I will keep that to myself," he said. “Hopefully I will be making a decision sooner rather than later, but I’m not going to force a decision either. I want to be as comfortable as possible in these times.”