Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 11:30:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Nakwaasah has Iowa interest

Nwln1suxyqjura5gxr0e
Class of 2019 safety Nick Nakwaasah received a visit from Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz Tuesday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

As the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to evaluate defensive backs in the Class of 2019, one new name that has emerged is Nick Nakwaasah. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Dallas native received a visit f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}