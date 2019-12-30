The 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame of West Des Moines Valley defensive end Nasir Washington has helped him garner attention from Division I programs including the University of Iowa.

“I have visited the University of Iowa and Iowa State," said Washington. "I also plan on having a campus visit at South Dakota soon.”

Washington has been in Iowa City during the past few months three different times.

“Minnesota, Illinois, and I went to a bowl practice at their indoor facility.”

His most recent trip for the bowl preparation is something that continued to stand out for Washington.

“It was an incredible experience," Washington said. "Watching the players close up practicing was unbelievable. I even got the chance to talk with Kirk (Ferentz) in person.”

Washington spoke highly about the bond that he has been developing with Coach Ferentz.

“It was great," he said. "You know after I got over the fact that I was talking to the Kirk Ferentz, I realized he's actually a really cool and interesting man. We also talked a lot about football and the future of the Iowa Hawks.”

The Hawkeyes are a program that has spent a lot of time keeping in touch with Washington.

“I've had personal conversations with Coach Niemann in person and over text, and I'm hopeful to get recruited soon in the future.”

Washington has high mutual interest in the football program at the University of Iowa as well.

“I love it," said Washington. "The coaches and recruiters all are welcoming and really care about you and your future in sports.”

There is at least one school that Washington hopes to get to in the near future.

“I plan on going to South Dakota sometime and visiting the campus.”

Washington and his high school teammates lost just once during the 2019 season and he felt it was a learning experience for him.

“Although I'm disappointed that we lost in the championship game, I'm still really proud of our team," Washington said. "We worked hard all off-season and it paid off as we overall had a very good year. Also, the senior class ahead of us were all talented and outstanding athletes and leaders. They all had a tremendous impact on this team, and I hope to follow in their footsteps as we get ready for next year.”