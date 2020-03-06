West Des Moines Valley defensive end Nasir Washington was in attendance last weekend for Iowa's junior day and continued to get a better feel for what the program is all about. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Washington after the visit to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa on Sunday?

WASHINGTON: Great. I learned some new things, got to check out many new areas in the facility, and had a great talk with Coach Bell and Niemann as a group.

Q: What did you feel you learned over the course of the day?

WASHINGTON: I learned a lot about the culture at Iowa and got to ask a few of the players some questions as well.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?

WASHINGTON: My favorite part would definitely have to be checking out the facility and having Coach Doyle talk to us about the program.

Q: What coaches did you talk with most and how were those conversations?

WASHINGTON: I talk to Coach Niemann and Coach Bell the most as they are my position coaches. I loved talking with them both. I also got the chance to talk to Coach Ferentz as well.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

WASHINGTON: I love it. The culture is amazing and coaching staff is all welcoming.

Q: Have they said anything about you as a player/recruit recently?

WASHINGTON: We are staying in touch. Coach Niemann invited me up to a spring practice so we will see where it goes from there.

Q: What other visits do you have ahead?

WASHINGTON: I have ISU, K-State, South Dakota, North Dakota, SDSU, and a few more.

Q: What schools are recruiting you the hardest?

WASHINGTON: I wouldn’t say a school is necessarily recruiting me harder than another. I’d say most are just very interested in my talents and what I can bring to their school.

Q: When do you want to decide?

WASHINGTON: Not sure yet. Whenever I feel the time is right.

Q: What camps are you trying to do this summer?

WASHINGTON: I’m trying to attend as many camps as possible. I really would like to learn a few things from a variety of coaching staffs.

Currently, Washington holds scholarship offers from Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, Furman, South Dakota, and Northern Iowa.