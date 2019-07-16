IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, a group that includes 30 of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Stanley is one of three Big Ten quarterbacks on the list.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award and is presented annually to the nation’s best collegiate quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 243-pounds) passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns -- the second-most in the Big Ten and 22nd-most in the country -- last season. Stanley’s 52 career touchdowns rank fourth in program history and are the most by a Hawkeye over a two-year span. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, native also ranks ninth in career passing yards (5,351) and total offense (5,240).

As Iowa’s offensive team captain, Stanley set an Iowa bowl record for longest pass and longest touchdown pass with a 75-yard touchdown in Iowa’s 2019 Outback Bowl win over No. 18 Mississippi State.

The award was established in 1977 and named after TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien, who led the Horned Frogs to an undefeated season in 1938 en route to their second National Championship. He became the first ever player to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won last year’s award.

Former Hawkeye greats, Chuck Long in 1985 and Brad Banks in 2002, have won the award, while Ricky Stanzi was a two-time semifinalist in 2009 and 2010.

Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named Nov. 13 and three finalists will be announced Nov. 25. The 2019 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live Dec. 12 on ESPN, during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.