Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 7th round of the NFL Draft with the No. 244 overall selection on Saturday.

A three-star recruit coming out of Menomonie, WI in 2016, Stanley was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, finishing his career with 39 consecutive starts. One of only two Iowa quarterbacks with a 3-0 bowl record, Stanley ranks second in school history with 8,302 passing yards and 68 touchdowns.

A team captain three years in a row, Stanley was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019 after completing 237 of 399 pass attempts for 2,951 yards and 16 touchdowns.