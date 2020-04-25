Nate Stanley selected by the Vikings in the NFL Draft
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 7th round of the NFL Draft with the No. 244 overall selection on Saturday.
A three-star recruit coming out of Menomonie, WI in 2016, Stanley was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, finishing his career with 39 consecutive starts. One of only two Iowa quarterbacks with a 3-0 bowl record, Stanley ranks second in school history with 8,302 passing yards and 68 touchdowns.
A team captain three years in a row, Stanley was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019 after completing 237 of 399 pass attempts for 2,951 yards and 16 touchdowns.