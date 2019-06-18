Class of 2020 defensive back Nate Valcarcel made a return trip to Iowa City to attend a camp with the Hawkeyes this past weekend. For the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wisconsin native, it was a positive experience and one that has led to more interest from the Iowa coaching staff.

“The camp consisted of plenty drills, focusing on hips, ball drills, and breaking drills,” said Valcarcel. “Personally, where I did very well was changing direction quickly and also my one on ones. I had a couple interceptions and only allowed two catches out of a lot of reps.”

After the camp, Valcarcel talked with lead recruiter Tim Polasek and defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who both let him know that the Hawkeyes definitely think he is a Division I talent.

“Coach Polasek said that he’s going to offer me a preferred walk-on, but once people they have offered commit elsewhere there could be a chance of other options,” Valcarcel said. “He said that I looked great in one on ones and improved a lot since the last time I saw him.”

“Coach Parker said that my drills looked great and likes my feet and my hips,” said Valcarcel. “He said that I did great in my one on ones and that I could be a playing a lot coming into Iowa, and for now just keep being humble.”

Currently, Valcarcel holds scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky, South Dakota State, UNI, Illinois State, Western Illinois, North Dakota, Concordia, Winona State, Minnesota State, and Southwest Minnesota State. Other schools showing interest include Wisconsin and Central Michigan in addition to Iowa.

Up next for Valcarcel this month will be visits to North Dakota State and South Dakota.