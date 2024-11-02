Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa WBB Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Iowa WBB Postgame Press Conference

Guards Lucy Olsen and Taylor Mallegni make their first postgame podium appearance after Iowa's 110-55 exhibition win.

Video content
 • Adam Jacobi
Iowa WBB Exhibition Open Thread

Iowa WBB Exhibition Open Thread

Iowa opens the season against the Missouri Western Griffons at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Premium contentForums content
 • Adam Jacobi
Sandfort Named to Julius Erving SF of the Year Watch List

Sandfort Named to Julius Erving SF of the Year Watch List

Iowa senior forward Payton Sandfort has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Preseason Watch List.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more

WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more

Kelvin Bell discusses the play of Yahya Black, the young players in the DL room, preparing for Wisconsin, + more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named Iowa's starter, preview the Wisconsin game, and more.

 • Eliot Clough

Published Nov 2, 2024
Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

As he announced on Monday evening, 2025 three-star running back Nathan McNeil has committed to the Iowa football program. A product of Wiregrass High School in Tampa, Florida, McNeil is Iowa's lone running back commit in the class.

Premium subscribers knew of his coming commitment thanks to a Sunday FutureCast.

McNeil caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his decision, why the Hawkeyes became his clear choice, his visit to campus and plans to return, his relationship with running backs coach Ladell Betts and more.

