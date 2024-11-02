Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"

As he announced on Monday evening, 2025 three-star running back Nathan McNeil has committed to the Iowa football program. A product of Wiregrass High School in Tampa, Florida, McNeil is Iowa's lone running back commit in the class.

Premium subscribers knew of his coming commitment thanks to a Sunday FutureCast.

McNeil caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his decision, why the Hawkeyes became his clear choice, his visit to campus and plans to return, his relationship with running backs coach Ladell Betts and more.