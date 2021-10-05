Native Iowans look forward to this moment

Tyler Linderbaum said that when he was eight years old he remembers watching Daniel Murray kick a game winning field goal against Penn State. The next year he remembers Adrian Clayborn blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

John Waggoner says as a kid growing up in Iowa, you live for this type of a moment.



That moment will arrive on Saturday for the native Iowan's who grew up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes and being a contributor in the most significant game played at Kinnick Stadium in terms of rankings since 1985. They discuss this game and what it will mean to them to be a part of it.

