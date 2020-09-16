HawkeyeReport - NCAA announces plan for start of basketball season

One of the most anticipated seasons of Iowa basketball in decades now has starting date.



On Wednesday afternoon the NCAA Division 1 Council announced that the college basketball season will start on November 25th, which the day before Thanksgiving. Originally the college basketball season was slated to begin on November 10th.



The NCAA also announced that instead of the traditional 31 game season, the maximum amount of games that a school will play is 27. The Big Ten is still planning to play their traditional 20 game season for all Big Ten schools could play up to seven games in the non-conference season.



The early season tournaments, which traditionally take place in sunny tropical locations will not likely take place in places like Orlando, Sioux Falls, and in Connecticut.



Iowa is currently not slated to play in a traditional holiday type tournament, or MTE (Multiple Team Event), this season. They were slated to host their own MTE over various dates in November. It's unknown if the format for that event is changed or if a spot opens up in one of the more traditional events. Given the expectations for the Hawkeyes this year, they would be a prime candidate for an open spot in any event.



What is also unknown is if there will be a Big Ten/ACC Challenge or Gavitt Games contest against a Big East school. Iowa would certainly draw an attractive opponent in either event if they take place.



The NCAA also announced today that practice will be allowed to begin on October 14th. Iowa is considered to be a potential top five team heading into the 2020-21 season. The Hawkeyes will be led by All American Luka Garza, who is the likely preseason national player of the year in college basketball.

