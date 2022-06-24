Nelson enjoying playing offensive line

Matt Nelson was an excellent defensive lineman when he played at the University of Iowa. However, when he reached the ranks of professional football his home became the offensive side of the ball, specifically, offensive line.



That's the spot he calls home these days and he's carved out a nice career in the NFL playing for the Detroit Lions. Nelson discusses the move to offense and how he has enjoyed it, meeting up with former Hawkeyes in the league, and coming out to support the Rally For Reid Camp this year.

