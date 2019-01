Anthony Nelson is one of the leaders of the Iowa defensive line and the Hawkeyes count on him to make big plays. He came up big in the second half with a tipped pass that resulted in a key interception that helped the Hawkeyes to victory in the 2019 Outback Bowl. Nelson discusses the big play and he also weighs in on his plans with regard to the NFL Draft and when he might be making a decision on turning pro or coming back to Iowa for another year.