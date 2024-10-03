With several 2025 targets off the board and committed elsewhere, Iowa basketball has begun to take a look at further options. One of them is Tristan Beckford, a 6'6", 200-pound wing out of Fort Erie International Academy in Fort Erie, Ontario.

The international prospect spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about the recent offer from the Iowa staff, his plans to get on campus in the coming weeks, what he's looking for in his recruitment, and more.