No. 3 ISU 89, Iowa 80: Small-Ball Works... Until It Doesn't

IOWA CITY — Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger mentioned early and often in his postgame news conference that Iowa's small-ball gameplan had the Cyclones on their heels for 35 minutes Thursday night. Unfortunately, games last 40, and Iowa couldn't keep up the juice for what would have been a sterling upset, falling to the No. 3 Cyclones, 89-80, at a raucous Carver-Hawkeye Arena. McCaffery threw a pregame curveball at the Cyclones, starting point guard Drew Thelwell for the first time this season — not to replace Brock Harding in the starting five, but forward/center Ladji Dembele. It worked — until it didn't. Iowa staked a 13-point lead in the first half, had it as high as nine in the second half, but faltered down the stretch during a 23-4 run to the visiting Cyclones in the second half. The Cyclones collected eight of their 18 offensive rebounds during that stretch, leading to seven second-chance points and numerous missed opportunities for Iowa to develop its own transition game. "They spaced us out so well. They had such a great plan. They had us back on our heels for the first 35 minutes. That's a huge credit to them. We play relatively well against good teams, and they were relentless. The last 4-5 minutes we were a little better guarding the dribble, we were a little better contesting, and finishing plays on the glass, and that allowed us to get out in transition."

Thelwell responded to his starting nod with a spirited 10-point, four-assist performance in 36 minutes of court time, but his shot — like his teammates — ran cold near the end, and even as the team's leading rebounder, he (and his teammates) couldn't keep the Cyclones from extending plays down the stretch. "Being in position to rebound was extremely important," said Otzelberger. "Tamin [Lipsey] being able to track down and keep possessions was important. Rebounding, there's a skill piece to it, but so much comes down to heart, determination and effort." "We went small, so you run the risk of that happening," said McCaffery. "I thought our small lineup was really good. We had two turnovers in the second half. Plenty of shot opportunities to win the game; we made a bunch, then didn't make them. I could go big and get more rebounds, but then who knows what would happen on the other end?" It's a fair question, especially with Iowa State's bevy of dangerous perimeter performers. But losing a game by 9 after being outscored on second-chance points 20-10 suggests a certain answer.

