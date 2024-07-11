IOWA CITY — With a graduating megastar like Caitlin Clark, six new players and a first-year head coach replacing two decades-long colleagues on her staff, few college basketball programs would have a more compelling excuse for starting over from scratch than the Iowa Hawkeyes, runners-up in last season's NCAA Tournament. "Those generational players are so rare," said Iowa head coach Jan Jensen. "And now you have to move on. Just like Michael Jordan [in college]; North Carolina still had a team the next year; they're still there." The new team members never got the memo that they were supposed to miss a beat, though. "Our first rep on the first day sounded like the last practice of last year," said assistant coach Raina Harmon. "I was like, 'oh, we can work with this.' And that's before we got to any skill development.'"

Iowa held the first of two open practices Thursday morning, leading with an hour of practice for the media before the coaching staff and a few players met with the gathered press. Most of the team, including the newcomers, will be available for interviews on Tuesday. Newly in charge, Jensen doesn't run her practices quite the same as retired head coach and mentor Lisa Bluder; Jensen builds in teaching time and flexibility, in contrast with Bluder's stricter plans. The ardently joyful culture surrounding the program has remained in place through all the transition, though — and the calendar doesn't hurt matters either. "The summers are always pretty light," Jensen said. "There's no starting lineups, everybody's getting reps, everybody's undefeated." "You have to keep basketball light and fun," Jensen said. "Especially when these new [players] are coming in, they're coming from high school and now all of a sudden the pace is so fast." Transfer guard Lucy Olsen of Villanova and the 2024 Hawkeye freshman class, though, needed no introduction or acclimation to Iowa's brand of basketball. "We recruited the right players to the right program," said Harmon. "Immediately when they're brought in, they communicate, they're energetic. They're already dancing here on the sidelines."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWRhIEd5YW1maSBoaXRzIHRoZSB0aHJlZSwgdGhlbiBoaXRzIHRo ZSBGb3J0bml0ZSBjZWxseS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NvUFI0 UU5ucWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db1BSNFFObnFkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFkYW0gSmFjb2JpIChAYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTE0NDU0ODcx MTcxODkxNDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

They Love Lucy

Olsen's arrival in Iowa City has been everything the team could have asked for, with room to spare. "She's selfless, fun, eager, just a really neat kid," said Jensen of Olsen. "And she's really unique. We haven't had anyone like her for a while. She's more mid-range, definitely pass-first. And she just has a nice bounce about her. But her personality is really golden." Unique is the right thing for Olsen to be. There's no replacing a force of nature like Clark, after all. One of Clark's most irreplaceable traits: a jumpshot with 40+ foot range, drawing defenders to midcourt or beyond with regularity. "Now we have kids who shoot it around the 'normal' three-point line," said Jensen with a laugh. "You know, we don't [shoot] from Kinnick anymore." That distinction isn't insignificant, either. The combination of Clark's otherworldly range and Iowa's high-octane transition game put incredible strain on opposing defenses last season — a torture rack on a treadmill. Olsen, a 5'9" point guard, is happy to keep that pace alive, averaging 23.3 points per game last year (third-best in the NCAA). Curiously, her three-point percentage dropped to 29.4% after a 35.6% sophomore year, and her sweet spot is less logo, more elbow. With that, Iowa's challenge on offense this year becomes keeping pressure on opposing defenses who suddenly have less ground to cover. That solution will likely be more on-ball opportunities for Iowa's three-point threats as well as Olsen. "What's fun about Taylor [McCabe], she's really crafty when you start to watch her," said Jensen of the rising junior guard from Fremont, Nebraska. "Kylie [Feuerbach] needs a few more shots within a game. When you have Caitlin, you're coming in and setting everyone else up for her to launch, so I think you'll see Kylie be a lot more consistent." Despite Olsen's 5'9" stature — her Twitter bio calls herself a "5'10" PG (scare quotes and all) — her long arms and quick hops make her mid-range jumper particularly difficult to defend. "She likes to keep it up-tempo, which we like to do as an offense said Feuerbach of Olsen. "Not only that, she's a great defender. And she's a workhorse. She's fast, she's explosive, she's a three-range scorer."