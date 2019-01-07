Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 08:55:34 -0600') }} football Edit

New schools have jumped on DJ James after he didn't sign early

Gjf3g5uoaful5rnbechd
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

The plan for DJ James, a Mississippi State commitment to sign during the Early Signing Period. That time (December 19-21) has passed and the cornerback out of Mobile (Ala.) Spanish Fort is unsigned...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}