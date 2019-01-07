New schools have jumped on DJ James after he didn't sign early
The plan for DJ James, a Mississippi State commitment to sign during the Early Signing Period. That time (December 19-21) has passed and the cornerback out of Mobile (Ala.) Spanish Fort is unsigned...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news