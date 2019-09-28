News and Notes
It was a record setting day for the Iowa offense and for several Hawkeye players. We have all the news and notes from Iowa's one-sided win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday and we hand out a few ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news