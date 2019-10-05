News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 16:51:33 -0500') }} football Edit

News and Notes

Tyler Goodson was one of the few bright spots for the Hawkeyes in the loss to Michigan.
Tyler Goodson was one of the few bright spots for the Hawkeyes in the loss to Michigan.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

It wasn't the outcome that the Hawkeyes wanted, but there are still plenty of news and notes coming out of Iowa's 10-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. We have your complete travel dress lis...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}