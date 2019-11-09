GAME BALLS

OFFENSE: Tyrone Tracy – Let’s go with the young wide receiver from Indianapolis this week. He stepped into the starting role with Brandon Smith sidelined and just continues to make big plays. At Northwestern he took a pass 50 yards for a score. This week in the fourth quarter with Iowa needed a touchdown, Tracy got single cover and beat his man for a 75 yard touchdown reception. Tracy finished his day with 5 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. The 130 yards was the most by a wide receiver in a game since Marvin McNutt in 2011.

DEFENSE: Matt Hankins – We could have went a couple of different directions here, but let’s go with Hankins, who led Iowa with 8 tackles and also had a huge interception in the early portion of the fourth quarter that led to an Iowa field goal. Since returning from injury, Hankins has played pretty well at cornerback and continues to be a very solid tackler.

SPECIAL TEAMS – Keith Duncan – Was there any doubt that we would be honoring Duncan this week? All he did was hit three more field goals to bring his season total to 22, which is a new single season school record. The previous record was 21 field goals in a season and was shared by Rob Houghtlin, Nate Kaeding, and Kyle Schlicher. Duncan has now made 22 of 25 field goal attempts this season, including 12-14 from beyond 40 yards.

NEWS AND NOTES

THE INJURY REPORT

The good news for the Hawkeyes was no new significant injuries cropped up during the game. However, Iowa was still missing a couple of key players. Middle linebacker Kristian Welch missed his last opportunity to play in his home state. He’s still out due to a stinger and his timeline for return is unknown. Dillon Doyle filled in once again and had seven tackles.

The good news was Nate Wieting was back in uniform. The bad news is the senior tight end who is Iowa’s best blocker at the position, was still out for the second straight game. Filling his role primarily were Shaun Beyer and Sam LaPorta. It was LaPorta once again getting most of the headlines with an early 16 yard reception.

DRESS LIST

QB: Stanley, Petras, Mansell, Padilla

RB: Sargent, Goodson, T. Young, Kelly-Martin, Ross, Pallissard, Pottebaum, Byrd

WR: Smith-Marsette, Tracy, Ragaini, Lockett, Martin, Cooper

TE: LaPorta, Cook, Beyer, Schulte, Wieting

OL: Wirfs, Jackson, Linderbaum, Levi Paulsen, Landan Paulsen, Kallenberger, Jenkins. Ince, Schott, Plumb, Britt

DL: Epenesa, Golston, Reiff, Lattimore, Nixon, Schulte, Waggoner, Shannon, VanValkenberg, Jacobus, Evans, Jones

LB: Doyle, Niemann, Colbert, Campbell, Benson, Wade, Jacobs, Belton

DB: Ojemudia, Hankins, Moss, Johnson, Stone, Dvorak, Koerner, Merriweather, Roberts, Milani, D. Young, Brents, Marchase

ST: Duncan, Sleep-Dalton, Subbert, Rastetter, Shudak, Vejvoda

BOWL REPS

On Saturday there were representatives from the Citrus, Chick-Fli-A, and Redbox Bowl in the press box.

LONG DISTANCE

The 75 yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to Tryone Tracy was the longest play from scrimmage for the Hawkeyes this season. It tied the longest play from scrimmage for Nate Stanley. Previously he had also completed a 75 yard pass to Nick Easley in the Outback Bowl.

STANLEY MOVES UP THE CHARTS

Nate Stanley threw for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss to Wisconsin. Stanley now has 7,509 yards passing in his career. He passed Ricky Stanzi for third place on Iowa’s all-time list. He also now has 7,377 yards of total offense, which also passed Stanzi for third on the all-time.

FRESH FACES

True freshmen Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta were in the starting lineup for the Hawkeyes. LaPorta is the first true freshman tight end to start in the Ferentz era. Campbell is the fourth true freshman linebacker to start in the Ferentz era.

TACKLE LEADERS

Matt Hankins led the Iowa tacklers this week with 8 and he also had an interception. Michael Ojemudia, Jack Koerner, and Dillon Doyle had seven each. Cedrick Lattimore and Geno Stone had six stops. A.J. Epenesa has a sack and forced fumble.

NEXT UP FOR IOWA

The Hawkeyes will host Minnesota next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. and the game will air of Fox.