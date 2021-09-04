News and Notes
Each week we compile various news and notes items from the Iowa game, including an injury report. We also hand out three game balls to deserving Hawkeye players. GAME BALLSOFFENSE: TYLER GOODSON – ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news