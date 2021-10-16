It was Iowa's first disappointing result of the season on Saturday in a 24-7 loss to Purdue. We have all your news and notes from the Hawkeye game and we hand out our game balls



GAME BALLS

OFFENSE – TYLER GOODSON – Not a whole lot to choose from this week on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa struggled to sustain drives and convert in key situations, but Goodson had a solid day. He finished with 68 yards rushing and averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Goodson also caught four passes for 16 yards. Goodson is just 14 yards shy of 2,000 career rushing yards.

DEFENSE – SETH BENSON – While the Iowa defense struggled to keep the Purdue offense off the field, Seth Benson was one of the few bright spots. He had a team high 12 tackles, including a sack, and he had one quarterback hurry.

SPECIAL TEAMS – IVORY KELLY-MARTIN – Let’s give some recognition to the senior running back on a couple of fronts. First, when it comes to special teams play, he tried to get the Hawkeyes going in the right direction on Saturday with a nice 67 yard kickoff return. It’s also worth noting that he had his first rushing touchdown since 2018 and ran for 23 yards on the day.

NEWS AND NOTES

INJURY UPDATE

This time of year there are a lot of walking wounded among college football players. That includes the Iowa roster where a few players were sidelined today.

Tight end Luke Lachey missed the game after an undisclosed injury in practice. Also missing this week was defensive end Deontae Craig. Kirk Ferentz said both players were injured when another play fell on them in practice. Both players are expected to be back for the next game.

Offensive lineman Cody Ince missed the game with an undisclosed injury. He is expected back for the next game.

Cornerback Riley Moss missed the game after being injured in the last game. He could potentially return for the next game. In his place, Terry Roberts made his first start. Fellow cornerback Matt Hankins was injured in the game and missed a short period of time. The injury appeared to be to his shoulder, but he returned to the game.

THE STREAK CONTINUES

Iowa has played 29 straight games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 teams. Purdue scored 24 points, the most by an Iowa opponent since the 2020 season opener (at Purdue).

THE STREAK ENDS

Iowa had played 36 straight games without a double-digit defeat (2018 vs. Wisconsin, 28-17).

THE STREAK ENDS – PART TWO

Iowa had won 12 straight games, including 9 against conference opponents until falling to Purdue.

BELL RINGS IOWA

Junior wide receiver David Bell has been a thorn in the side of the Hawkeyes. He had 11 receptions for a Kinnick Stadium record 240 yards in the win over Iowa. For his three year career against the Hawkeyes, Bell has 37 receptions for 558 yards.

BOWL REPS

A pair of representatives from the Citrus Bowl were in attendance today.

KICKOFF TEAMS

On Kickoff Return for Iowa: Jones, Kelly-Martin, Fisher, Pallissard, Castro, Schulte, Kujawa, Stec, Klemp, Higgins, and Marchese.

On Kickoff Coverage: Shudak, Castro, Vines, Fisher, Marchese, Craddieth, G. Williams, Harris, Higgins, Schulte, and Klemp.

TACKLE LEADERS

This was the first game of the season where Iowa failed to create a turnover. Seth Benson led the team with 12 tackles. Jack Koerner and Jack Campbell had 9 stops each. Noah Shannon had six tackles and Dane Belton, Terry Roberts, and Matt Hankins had five each.

NEXT UP

Iowa will be on a bye this week. They resume the season on October 30th when they travel to Wisconsin. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. with TV to be determined.