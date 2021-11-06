There have been some tight finishes between Iowa and Northwestern over the years and this was another one with the Hawkeyes hanging on for a 17-12 victory. We have all your news and notes from the Iowa win, including the dress list, and we hand out our weekly game balls.

GAME BALLS

OFFENSE: TYLER GOODSON – It’s been tough sledding for the Iowa running back in recent weeks, but he had a get right game on Saturday against Northwestern. Goodson rumbled for 141 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and he scored one touchdown in the victory. Overall, Iowa rushed for 185 yards and a pair of scores.

DEFENSE – DANE BELTON – The Hawkeyes were able to turn the turnover machine back on this week. After not creating multiple turnovers in back to back games, Iowa was able to intercept three passes, two by Dane Belton. The Iowa defensive back picked off a pass early in the game and then timed his second just right as it secured the Hawkeye victory.

SPECIAL TEAMS – TORY TAYLOR – It’s become almost a weekly honor for the punting magician. Once again this week Taylor was on target when it counted with his punts. He finished the day only averaging 40.9 yards per punt, but the important thing he did was land five of his eight punts inside the 20 yard line to help the Hawkeyes win the field position battle in a tight game.

NEWS AND NOTES

DRESS LIST

QB: Petras, Padilla, Hogan, Labas

RB: Goodson, G. Williams, L. Williams, Pallissard, Pottebaum, Ivory Kelly-Martin

TE: LaPorta, Lachey, Miamen, Schulte, Kujawa

WR: Tracy, Ragaini, Johnson, Bruce, Jones, Vines, Hutson, Ritter, Cooper

OL: Richman, Elsbury, Schott, Ince, Linderbaum, Fagan, Colby, Britt, DeJong, Plumb, Stephens

DL: Waggoner, Evans, Shannon, Van Ness, Lee, Black, VanValkenberg, Craig, Reames, Jones, Stec

LB: Campbell, Benson, Jacobs, Fisher, Higgins, Klemp, Sharar, Timm

DB: Belton, Koerner, Merriweather, Hankins, Harris, Castro, Schulte, Williams, Marchese, DeJean, Craddiath, Bracy

ST: Elkin, Taylor, Gersonde, Shudak, Blom, Spiewak

INJURY REPORT

The biggest injury news coming from the game was Spencer Petras being removed due to a shoulder issue. He hurt the shoulder in the game against Wisconsin and after three series the Iowa coaches decided to insert Alex Padilla into the game.

Padilla had a strong performance with 18-28 passing for 172 yards. More importantly he led Iowa to 17 points on the scoreboard and he avoided making any turnovers. After the game Kirk Ferentz didn’t give a clear answer on who his starting quarterback would be next week.

Mason Richman left the game with a left leg injury. He did not return, but Kirk Ferentz said that the injury did not appear to be serious. Jack Plumb and Nick DeJong played the rest of the game at tackle for the Hawkeyes.

FRESHMAN SHINE

Wide receiver Arland Bruce’s 10-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter was his first career rushing touchdown and second career rushing attempt. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had a career-high five receptions.

HARRIS GETS FIRST PICK

Cornerback Jarmari Harris had his first career interception in this game. Iowa totaled three in the game with the two others going to Dane Belton. Iowa has now had ten different players intercept a pass this season.

Iowa leads the country with 19 interceptions and they have picked off 83 passes since the start of the 2017 season.

WILLIAMS GETS WORK

While Ivory Kelly-Martin was in uniform, he did not play due to injury. That meant that Gavin Williams would get more work and he did just that. Williams had a career high 10 carries for 41 yards

TACKLE LEADERS

Jack Koerner and Seth Benson finished with eight tackles each. Jack Campbell had seven tackles and Matt Hankins, Jarmari Harris, and Noah Shannon had five each. Shannon, Joe Evans, and Lukas Van Ness registered sacks in the game.

UP NEXT

Iowa will host Minnesota next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. and the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale will air on the Big Ten Network.