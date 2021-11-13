The Hawkeyes rallied and then held off the Gophers on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium to retain Floyd of Rosedale. We have all your news and notes from the 27-22 victory for the Hawkeyes and we hand out a couple of game balls to deserving Iowa players.

GAME BALLS

OFFENSE: CHARLIE JONES – Let’s go with the veteran wide receiver/return man this week. He’s received a game ball on special teams before, but never as the receiver, but he earned it on Saturday. Jones made a diving catch early in the game and then in the third quarter, he hauled in a 72 yard touchdown reception. For the day he only had two catches, but the result was a career best 106 yards receiving.

DEFENSE: JACK CAMPBELL – While the Iowa defense did struggle to stop the run much of the day, there’s no denying that Campbell was extremely active in the win over Minnesota. Campbell finished his day with 17 tackles, including six solo stops. For the season he has now reached 100 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS: CALEB SHUDAK – Kicking a football can become a bit of a challenge as the weather takes a turn from fall to winter. That’s exactly what it felt like in Iowa City today and it didn’t impact Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak in the slightest. Shudak hit a 50 yard field goal in the first quarter to put Iowa in the lead and then he capped the scoring late with a 29 yards field goal. He also did a nice job on kickoffs in the game.

NEWS AND NOTES

INJURY REPORT

Riley Moss returned to the lineup for the first time since the Penn State game. The veteran cornerback was wearing some sort of brace on his left knee, but played very well in his return to action. On the day he finished with a pair of tackle.

Jack Koerner left the game briefly in the later stages of the first half with what appeared to be a lower leg issue. He returned to start the second half and never left the game the rest of the way. Koerner had eight tackles in the game.

Cody Ince was back in uniform, but did not play in the game. Mason Richman, who was injured last week, did not see action and was not dressed.

Alex Padilla started in place of Spencer Petras. This was the first time since the start of the 2020 season that Petras did not start for the Hawkeyes, which covers 17 games. Petras was in uniform today and Kirk Ferentz suggested after the game that he could have been available for limited duty if needed.

FLOYD STAYS HOME

Iowa won the battle for Floyd of Rosedale for the seventh straight times. The Hawkeyes also now hold a 43-42-2 edge in the overall series since the two schools started competing for the traveling trophy. Iowa is also now 21-5 in their last 26 games involving a traveling trophy.

ZACH ATTACK

Zach VanValkenburg had a career-high 10 tackles. With Iowa leading 24-22 and under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, VanValkenburg had a sack on second down and added QB hurry on third down, forcing a 4th-and-17. The sack was his third tackle-for-loss. His 3.0 TFL tied a career high set last year at Minnesota.

BLOCK PARTY

Logan Lee blocked Minnesota's 53-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the fourth quarter. The last time Iowa blocked an opponent field goal was at Minnesota in 2020 (Jack Koerner).

GOODSON MOVING UP THE CHARTS

Tyler Goodson rushed 18 times for 59 yards. Goodson has been Iowa’s leading rusher for 13 straight games, the longest streak by a Hawkeye since Shonn Greene led Iowa in rushing yards in 13 straight games in 2008. Goodson has 2,213 career rushing yards, 12th all-time in program history. He passed Eddie Phillips (2,177) on Iowa’s all-time career rushing list.

CONFERENCE STREAK

Iowa has won at least five conference games in each of the last four years and in six of the last seven seasons.

PADILLA’S STRONG FIRST START

Alex Padilla made his first career start and finished the game with a career-high 206 passing yards. He ran for one touchdown (1) and threw for two (72, 27), both career firsts.

NEXT UP FOR THE HAWKEYES

The Illini will be coming to Iowa City next week for a game that is schedule to kickoff at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.



