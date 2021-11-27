News and Notes
The Hawkeyes have now won seven straight over their rivals to the west, Nebraska. There are plenty of news and notes coming from the trophy win for Iowa, beyond the dominance in the series. We shar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news