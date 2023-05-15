Next Man In: Hayden Large
Following Iowa's 2023 Spring Game, we shared our five biggest takeaways from the day. One that just missed the cut was PWO and transfer Hayden Large stepping up and filling the void at fullback, an ever-important position for the Hawkeye offense.
Large, a former tight end at Dordt College -- an NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa -- caught 62 passes for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Defenders. He announced his decision to transfer to Iowa in early January this year, joining the Hawkeyes for spring ball with two years of eligibility remaining.
Initially thought to be in the mix at tight end to back up the likes of Luke Lachey, Erick All and Addison Ostrenga, Large was given the opportunity to step in at fullback following the injury of fellow PWO, Eli Miller. Miller is expected to miss the 2023 season due to recovery from surgery.
The Hudsonville, Michigan native burst onto the scene for the fan-favorite position in the spring contest, hauling in a 13-yard touchdown grab and dragging would-be tacklers for five yards before going down. Throw in the fact that his first name is reminiscent of one of Iowa's all-time great coaches Hayden Fry, and his last name is simply 'Large,' and you've got a player that was destined to be a Hawkeye fullback.
"It's really random," Kirk Ferentz said following the game. "You think about Dordt College. He's from [the] Grand Rapids [area]. With his name, first question for his dad: Is there some Iowa connection? None at all. Just kind of random that that's his name. Usually if a guy is Hayden or Kinnick, there's got to be some Iowa connection. We were happy to have him join us."
Though switching positions mid-career is rarely a seamless process, Large wasn't exactly entering uncharted waters on Day 1; his offensive snaps included a mixture of tight end and running back at Unity Christian High School. During his junior season he ran the ball for 1,272 yards on eight yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns.
"I really wasn't quite sure where it was going to go," Ferentz said of the addition. "Unfortunately we've had one injury this spring that Eli Miller is probably not going to be able to play in the fall, out of surgery. He was really doing well. All of a sudden we've got a void there. Hayden was doing okay at tight end. Give that a shot. Seems like he has a feel for it."
"Right now I think he can really factor into this whole thing. Funny how you stumble into things sometimes. Great young man. Very enthused about being here. Great attitude. Really glad he's here. It's kind of random that it all happened."
Two Hawkeyes on the defensive side of the ball have also been featured as part of our Next Man In series -- soon-to-be starting mike linebacker Jay Higgins and strong safety Xavier Nwankpa.