Following Iowa's 2023 Spring Game, we shared our five biggest takeaways from the day. One that just missed the cut was PWO and transfer Hayden Large stepping up and filling the void at fullback, an ever-important position for the Hawkeye offense. Large, a former tight end at Dordt College -- an NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa -- caught 62 passes for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Defenders. He announced his decision to transfer to Iowa in early January this year, joining the Hawkeyes for spring ball with two years of eligibility remaining.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgdG8gZnVy dGhlciBteSBmb290YmFsbCBhbmQgYWNhZGVtaWMgY2FyZWVyIGF0IHRoZSBV bml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIElvd2EuIFRoYW5rcyBmb3IgYWxsIG15IGZhbWlseSBh bmQgZnJpZW5kcyBmb3IgdGhlaXIgc3VwcG9ydC4gRXhjaXRlZCB0byBnZXQg dG8gd29yay4gR28gaGF3a3MhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93NmVN c1pMTG5CIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzZlTXNaTExuQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBIYXlkZW4gTGFyZ2UgKEBoYXlkZW5fbGFyZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF5ZGVuX2xhcmdlL3N0YXR1cy8xNjExOTEy NTU1Njk3NTIwNjQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgOCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Initially thought to be in the mix at tight end to back up the likes of Luke Lachey, Erick All and Addison Ostrenga, Large was given the opportunity to step in at fullback following the injury of fellow PWO, Eli Miller. Miller is expected to miss the 2023 season due to recovery from surgery. The Hudsonville, Michigan native burst onto the scene for the fan-favorite position in the spring contest, hauling in a 13-yard touchdown grab and dragging would-be tacklers for five yards before going down. Throw in the fact that his first name is reminiscent of one of Iowa's all-time great coaches Hayden Fry, and his last name is simply 'Large,' and you've got a player that was destined to be a Hawkeye fullback. "It's really random," Kirk Ferentz said following the game. "You think about Dordt College. He's from [the] Grand Rapids [area]. With his name, first question for his dad: Is there some Iowa connection? None at all. Just kind of random that that's his name. Usually if a guy is Hayden or Kinnick, there's got to be some Iowa connection. We were happy to have him join us."

Though switching positions mid-career is rarely a seamless process, Large wasn't exactly entering uncharted waters on Day 1; his offensive snaps included a mixture of tight end and running back at Unity Christian High School. During his junior season he ran the ball for 1,272 yards on eight yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns. "I really wasn't quite sure where it was going to go," Ferentz said of the addition. "Unfortunately we've had one injury this spring that Eli Miller is probably not going to be able to play in the fall, out of surgery. He was really doing well. All of a sudden we've got a void there. Hayden was doing okay at tight end. Give that a shot. Seems like he has a feel for it." "Right now I think he can really factor into this whole thing. Funny how you stumble into things sometimes. Great young man. Very enthused about being here. Great attitude. Really glad he's here. It's kind of random that it all happened."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXMgSEFZREVOIExhcmdlIGJvcm4gdG8gYmUgYSBIYXdrZXllPyBL aXJrIEZlcmVudHogdGhpbmtzIHNvLi4uIDxicj48YnI+T2theSBidHcgdGhp cyBndXkgaXMgbGlrZSBhbiBleGFjdCByZXBsaWNhIG9mIFRKIEhvY2tlbnNv biwgcmlnaHQ/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SSFVPVkhCYWpVIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkhVT1ZIQmFqVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPd2Vu IFNpZWJyaW5nIChAb3dlbnNpZWJyaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL293ZW5zaWVicmluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0OTk2MzQxNjI4MTU3 NTQyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK