The NFL Scouting Combine starts later this week. Here is a look at five players who could surprise in Indianapolis.

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Greenard committed to Louisville over Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State and others. He played for the Cardinals throughout his career and then was a graduate transfer at Florida. Notes: In two seasons at Louisville and one at Florida, Greenard finished with 123 tackles (38.5 for loss) and 19.5 sacks. He added four forced fumbles and two interceptions. Farrell’s take: Greenard was a three-star defensive end coming out of high school who turned himself into one of the best pure pass rushers in the country. We liked his speed and agility, but he was very thin and not very strong against the run. Greenard has added bulk, as you would expect, but he's handling 300-pound tackles much better than anticipated. He's going to be a very good NFL player and a kid who could stand out in drills and with his effort.

Recruiting: At the Army All-American Bowl, Holmes committed to UCLA over Ohio State, USC and Nebraska. In one of the more famous ceremonies at the Army game, Holmes’ nephew kept pointing to the Ohio State hat and looked visibly upset when the five-star picked the Bruins. Notes: In three seasons with the Bruins, the former five-star totaled 120 tackles, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: Holmes was a five-star cornerback coming out of high school with great ball skills and a rare ability to play the ball. His instincts were off the charts and he was physical for his size as well. Holmes has been overlooked a bit at UCLA and is a mid-rounder for now but he will test well and surprise some folks at the combine.

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Jones committed to Texas over Texas A&M, Baylor and others. The Aggies were considered a frontrunner early in Jones’ recruitment but the Longhorns continued to emerge and ended up landing him. Notes: In four seasons, Jones finished with 232 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. His senior season was his best when the former four-star totaled 86 tackles and two picks. Farrell’s take: Jones was an undersized safety out of high school who played bigger than his size and was excellent in coverage. He’s a mid-rounder right now and won’t overcome that lack of size but he’ll show good instincts and quickness at the combine.

Recruiting: In October of his senior season, Reagor flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to TCU. The four-star cited location as being a factor in his decision, plus teammate Kennedy Snell was also a part of that Horned Frogs class. Notes: Reagor had three impressive seasons with the Horned Frogs but nothing was better than his sophomore year when he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged more than 15 yards per catch in college. Farrell’s take: Reagor is a wideout falling under the radar right now but he will be great in drills and show his elite ball skills. Reagor was a huge get for TCU, a thick wide receiver with good speed and an excellent ability to adjust to the football. He impressed us at the Under Armour All-America week and we felt he could be an impact guy in the Big 12.